645 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. DDFG Inc bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE CW opened at $183.66 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $125.91 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.