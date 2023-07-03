A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBR – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of A SPAC II Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A SPAC II Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners lifted its position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBR – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in A SPAC II Acquisition were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASCBR opened at $0.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

