ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

ABM has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered ABM Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

ABM Industries stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $680,827.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,921,767.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

