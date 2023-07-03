Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Update

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the May 31st total of 240,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $4.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -1.55. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABOS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

