ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.91.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACVA shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $212,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,839.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 76,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $957,118.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,257.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $212,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,839.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,918,969 shares of company stock worth $80,168,962 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 10.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 4.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $119.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. Research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

