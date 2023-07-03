Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the May 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Adagene in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Get Adagene alerts:

Adagene Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Adagene stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. Adagene has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Adagene

Adagene Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adagene stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagene Inc. ( NASDAQ:ADAG Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.