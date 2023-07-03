Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Down 37.1% in June

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the May 31st total of 194,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 740,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aditxt Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADTX opened at $0.45 on Monday. Aditxt has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. Aditxt had a negative return on equity of 570.66% and a negative net margin of 2,927.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aditxt will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aditxt

About Aditxt

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aditxt stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aditxt, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ADTX Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 495,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.90% of Aditxt at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

