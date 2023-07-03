Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Update

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,300 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the May 31st total of 334,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 387,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 29,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $0.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. The company has a market cap of $29.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.74. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 6,678.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

