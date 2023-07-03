aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Achieves $176.12 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $176.12 million and $17.97 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002554 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000929 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,196,264 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

