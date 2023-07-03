Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Short Interest Up 103.6% in June

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the May 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, which include laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

