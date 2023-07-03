Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) CFO Sells $45,290.92 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2023

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIOFree Report) CFO Cecilia Jones sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $45,290.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,285.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIOFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,146.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.23%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 574.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGIO. SVB Securities dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,440,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,463,000 after buying an additional 60,597 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.