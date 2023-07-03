Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) CFO Sells $45,290.92 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) CFO Cecilia Jones sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $45,290.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,285.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,146.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.23%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 574.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGIO. SVB Securities dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,440,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,463,000 after buying an additional 60,597 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.