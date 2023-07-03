AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AGNC Investment Stock Performance
NASDAQ AGNCL opened at $22.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.74. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $24.60.
AGNC Investment Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
AGNC Investment Company Profile
AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
