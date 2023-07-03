AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the May 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNCP opened at $20.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be issued a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.