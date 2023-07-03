Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Down 47.4% in June

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $25.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.03. Air T has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Air T in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
