Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Down 47.4% in June

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Air T Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $25.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.03. Air T has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Air T in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Air T

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRT. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Air T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

