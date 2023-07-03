Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the May 31st total of 198,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 207.8 days.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $16.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $26.47.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.