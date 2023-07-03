Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the May 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Altitude Acquisition Trading Down 18.4 %

Shares of Altitude Acquisition stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. Altitude Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

