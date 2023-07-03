Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.
Altria Group Price Performance
NYSE MO opened at $45.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on MO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.
