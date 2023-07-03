Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Lessened by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MO. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $45.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. The company has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

