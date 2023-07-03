American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $10.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE AXL opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $967.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

