American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Reduced by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,071 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 3.5% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after buying an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American Express by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,912 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,325,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $174.20 on Monday. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

