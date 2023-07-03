Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Boosted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $332.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.99. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

