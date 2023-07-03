AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the May 31st total of 161,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.7 days.

AMG Critical Materials Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMVMF opened at $51.55 on Monday. AMG Critical Materials has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $54.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.22.

Get AMG Critical Materials alerts:

AMG Critical Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AMG Critical Materials N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace and hybrid energy storage systems to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through three segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Minerals, and AMG Critical Materials Technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for AMG Critical Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Critical Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.