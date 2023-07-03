Analysts Set Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Price Target at $35.33

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,917,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,222,000 after purchasing an additional 766,449 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Equitable by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 16,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Equitable by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Equitable Stock Up 0.8 %
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Equitable Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.88%.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
