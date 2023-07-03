Analysts Set Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Price Target at $35.33

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,917,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,222,000 after purchasing an additional 766,449 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Equitable by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 16,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Equitable by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. Equitable has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.88%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

