Analysts Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Price Target at $38.80

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,092 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,331 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

See Also

