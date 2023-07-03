Analysts Set Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) PT at $16.60

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on GRPTF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Getlink from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Getlink from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

Get Getlink alerts:

Getlink Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRPTF opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85. Getlink has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

About Getlink

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.