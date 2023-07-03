Analysts Set Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) PT at $14.83

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRAD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Sportradar Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Shares of SRAD opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 322.58 and a beta of 1.93.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

