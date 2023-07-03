Analyzing FBC (FBCD) and The Competition

FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD – Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel Retail” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare FBC to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of FBC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of shares of all “Apparel Retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 68.4% of FBC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Apparel Retail” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FBC and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FBC N/A N/A 0.00 FBC Competitors $2.12 billion $110.13 million 588.75

Analyst Recommendations

FBC’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FBC. FBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FBC and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FBC 0 0 0 0 N/A FBC Competitors 164 579 1021 13 2.50

As a group, “Apparel Retail” companies have a potential upside of 289.41%. Given FBC’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FBC has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares FBC and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBC N/A N/A N/A FBC Competitors 0.92% 15.95% 6.79%

Summary

FBC competitors beat FBC on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

FBC Company Profile

FBC Holding, Inc. markets and sells streetwear clothing, headwear, and accessories for high school students in the United States. It offers shirts, jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, sweatpants, hats, and beanies under the FormRunner Apparel brand name. The company sells its product through 2 retail locations located in Scottsdale, Arizona, as well as through the online store FormRunnerApparel.com. FBC Holding, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

