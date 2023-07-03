Analyzing Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) and Knife River (NYSE:KNF)

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) and Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.8% of Piedmont Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Piedmont Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and Knife River’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Lithium N/A -12.77% -12.21% Knife River N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Lithium 0 0 4 0 3.00 Knife River 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Piedmont Lithium and Knife River, as reported by MarketBeat.

Piedmont Lithium currently has a consensus target price of $133.50, suggesting a potential upside of 131.33%. Knife River has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.14%. Given Piedmont Lithium’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Piedmont Lithium is more favorable than Knife River.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and Knife River’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A -$12.98 million N/A N/A Knife River $2.53 billion 0.97 $116.22 million N/A N/A

Knife River has higher revenue and earnings than Piedmont Lithium.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc., a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States. It also owns a real property of approximately 5 acres in Bessemer City, North Carolina; and 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, North Carolina.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. It serves various projects related to highways, airports, and other public infrastructure. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

