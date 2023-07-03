Analyzing Shelf Drilling (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) & Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) and Shelf Drilling (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Borr Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Borr Drilling shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Borr Drilling and Shelf Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borr Drilling 0 1 3 0 2.75 Shelf Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Borr Drilling currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.52%. Given Borr Drilling’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Borr Drilling is more favorable than Shelf Drilling.

This table compares Borr Drilling and Shelf Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borr Drilling -46.63% -13.66% -3.77% Shelf Drilling N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Borr Drilling and Shelf Drilling’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borr Drilling $443.80 million 2.59 -$292.80 million ($1.51) -4.99 Shelf Drilling N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shelf Drilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Borr Drilling.

Summary

Borr Drilling beats Shelf Drilling on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. It serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016. Borr Drilling Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Shelf Drilling

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa, and North Sea. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells. It serves government owned or controlled energy companies, and publicly listed global integrated oil companies or independent exploration and production companies. The company owns various independent-leg cantilever jack-up rigs. Shelf Drilling, Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

