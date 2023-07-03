Analyzing Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYHMY) and 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF)

Synthomer (OTCMKTS:SYHMY – Free Report) and 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of 5N Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of 5N Plus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Synthomer alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Synthomer and 5N Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthomer N/A N/A N/A 5N Plus -6.19% 2.62% 0.89%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthomer 0 2 1 0 2.33 5N Plus 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Synthomer and 5N Plus, as reported by MarketBeat.

5N Plus has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 80.08%. Given 5N Plus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 5N Plus is more favorable than Synthomer.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synthomer and 5N Plus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthomer N/A N/A N/A $0.54 33.56 5N Plus $264.22 million 0.79 -$23.00 million ($0.17) -13.88

Synthomer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 5N Plus. 5N Plus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synthomer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

5N Plus beats Synthomer on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synthomer

(Free Report)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol. It also provides construction services comprising mortar modification, waterproofing, construction adhesives, additives for construction, asphalt and road, wire and cable, cement adhesives, assembly, HMA, glass EIFS, polyester PES roofing, decorative laminates, flooring adhesives, and technical fibre; health and protection offers medical and examination gloves, fabric-supported gloves, medical devices, personal care and food additives, hygiene adhesives, non-wovens, footwear, hygiene and wipes, and coated fabric. In addition, it provides performance materials; paper, carpet, and foam products, and energy solutions such as well cementing additives, drilling fluid additives, and battery binders. The company was formerly known as Yule Catto & Co. plc and changed its name to Synthomer plc in 2012. Synthomer plc was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About 5N Plus

(Free Report)

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells. It also provides active pharmaceutical ingredients, animal feed additives, specialized chemicals, commercial grade metals, alloys, engineered powders, and recycling services. The company serves renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, manufacturing, electronic, consumer, and industrial application markets. 5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.