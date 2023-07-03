Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) CEO Sells $2,138,640.00 in Stock

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) CEO Christopher U. Missling sold 268,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $2,138,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ AVXL opened at $8.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $657.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $15.24.
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AVXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.
