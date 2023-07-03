ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ANTA Sports Products Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPDY opened at $256.24 on Monday. ANTA Sports Products has a fifty-two week low of $219.33 and a fifty-two week high of $396.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.61.

ANTA Sports Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $2.2431 dividend. This is a positive change from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $1.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. ANTA Sports Products’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ANTA Sports Products

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ANTA Sports Products in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ANTA Sports Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANTA Sports Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Featured Articles

