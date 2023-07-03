Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGNW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGNW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Apexigen Stock Performance

APGNW opened at $0.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Apexigen has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.88.

Get Apexigen alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apexigen

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apexigen stock. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGNW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Apexigen Company Profile

Apexigen Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and rectal and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apexigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apexigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.