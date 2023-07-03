Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW) Short Interest Down 32.4% in June

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Apollomics Stock Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ:APLMW opened at $0.09 on Monday. Apollomics has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Apollomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Apollomics Company Profile

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

