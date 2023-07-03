Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Invests $231,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IVV stock opened at $445.71 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $446.61. The firm has a market cap of $332.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $424.22 and its 200-day moving average is $408.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.