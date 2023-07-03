Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Arcadis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARCAY opened at $40.90 on Monday. Arcadis has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $45.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Arcadis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.6908 per share. This is a positive change from Arcadis’s previous dividend of $0.54. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th.

Arcadis Company Profile

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

