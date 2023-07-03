Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $83.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $73.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $94.94.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Stories

