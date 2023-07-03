Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Short Interest Up 60.5% in June

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Shares of ARQQW opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37. Arqit Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.23.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.