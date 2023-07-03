Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Acquires 80,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 80,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,803,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,832,803 shares in the company, valued at $897,831,379.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ASAN opened at $22.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Asana during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.48.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

