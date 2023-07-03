Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells $112,550.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $112,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 787,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,716,923.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Asana Price Performance
ASAN opened at $22.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.30. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $29.51.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Asana
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 11.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Asana by 118.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Asana by 1.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Asana
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.