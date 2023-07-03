ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the May 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.15%. Research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.0759 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

ASAZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

Further Reading

