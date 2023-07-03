Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 35,750.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACAH stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

