Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Down 37.5% in June

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATLCL opened at $23.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $25.10.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th were issued a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%.

