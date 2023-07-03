Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the May 31st total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 118.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 415,498 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at $9,202,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at $1,666,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ATAT opened at $16.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. Atour Lifestyle has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $29.40.
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.30 price target for the company.
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.
