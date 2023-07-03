AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives $203.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.
Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities
In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of AVB opened at $189.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.53. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92.
AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.54%.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.
