AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives $203.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $189.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.53. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.54%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

