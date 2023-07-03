Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the May 31st total of 195,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 244,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avenue Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabby Management LLC increased its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 279,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $362,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. 5.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avenue Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $1.17 on Monday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -0.44.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Avenue Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.