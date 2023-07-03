B. Riley Trims Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Target Price to $11.00

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AMPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.17.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power Stock Down 1.1 %

AMPS stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $864 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.87 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Power

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Altus Power will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,017,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,532,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,017,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,532,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $101,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,882,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,350,642.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 274,500 shares of company stock worth $1,384,925 and sold 275,000 shares worth $1,497,500. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altus Power by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.