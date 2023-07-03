Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $117.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.11. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

