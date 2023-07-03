BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Melfa Wealth Management LLC

Melfa Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 102,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 547,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 577.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 211,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 180,003 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 28.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSU opened at $9.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0911 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

