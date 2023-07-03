BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Shares Bought by Melfa Wealth Management LLC

Melfa Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 312.4% in the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUA opened at $10.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

